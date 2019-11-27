25 detained over suspected links to YPG/PKK

  • November 27 2019 13:43:01

25 detained over suspected links to YPG/PKK

ANKARA/BURSA/IZMIR-Anadolu Agency
25 detained over suspected links to YPG/PKK

At least 25 PKK/KCK/YPG/PYD suspects were detained in the Turkish cities of Ankara, Bursa and Izmir, security sources said on Nov. 27.

Two of the wanted suspects include former members of the parliament, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among those detained, seven suspects were carrying out terrorist propaganda on social media websites, the source added. 

In another operation, seven more suspects were detained for acting as communicators between the terrorists in and out of prison.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Atlas Global suspends flights

    Atlas Global suspends flights

  2. Erdoğan calls for support to Albania amid quake

    Erdoğan calls for support to Albania amid quake

  3. Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

    Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

  4. Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

    Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

  5. Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met

    Turkey says Syria op to continue until goals met
Recommended
Protectionism should end: Turkish Cypriot premier

Protectionism should end: Turkish Cypriot premier
AKP deputy chair responds to ex-minister’s remarks

AKP deputy chair responds to ex-minister’s remarks
Man gets new arms in rare transplant surgery

Man gets new arms in rare transplant surgery
Tunceli Municipality gives female employees menstrual leave

Tunceli Municipality gives female employees menstrual leave
Turkey can procure more defense systems from Russia, US: Çavuşoğlu

Turkey can procure more defense systems from Russia, US: Çavuşoğlu
Police detains 26 over FETÖ terror links

Police detains 26 over FETÖ terror links
WORLD New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

The EU Commission President said on Noc. 27 that her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union's executive will center on the "existential issue'' of battling climate change.
ECONOMY Gov’t vows to bring inflation down to single digits

Gov’t vows to bring inflation down to single digits

Turkey’s inflation will permanently come down to single digits with appropriate measures to be taken to meet this target, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to face Czechia, Uruguay in Olympic quals

Turkey to take part in tournament in Victoria with Czech Republic, Uruguay, Greece, China and Canada