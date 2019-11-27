25 detained over suspected links to YPG/PKK

ANKARA/BURSA/IZMIR-Anadolu Agency

At least 25 PKK/KCK/YPG/PYD suspects were detained in the Turkish cities of Ankara, Bursa and Izmir, security sources said on Nov. 27.

Two of the wanted suspects include former members of the parliament, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among those detained, seven suspects were carrying out terrorist propaganda on social media websites, the source added.

In another operation, seven more suspects were detained for acting as communicators between the terrorists in and out of prison.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.