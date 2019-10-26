2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The 18th race of the Grand Prix in the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship will take place in Mexico on Oct. 27.

The Mexico Grand Prix will be held in the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in 71 laps on a track of 4.304 kilometers (2.674 miles).

The qualifying round will start at 0600GMT on Oct. 26, with the race beginning at 0710GMT on Oct. 27.

The Mercedes team clinched the 2019 constructor's title in the previous Grand Prix in Japan.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will seek his sixth championship in the Formula 1 on Oct. 27.

British driver Lewis Hamilton has a chance to lift the title in the Mexico Grand Prix if he can gain 14 points more than his teammate Finn driver Valtteri Bottas.

2019 driver standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 338 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 274

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 223

4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 212

5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 212

2019 constructor standings

1. Mercedes: 612 points

2. Ferrari: 435

3. Red Bull: 323

4. McLaren: 111

5. Renault: 68