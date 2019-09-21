20-year-old student loses her 4th fight against cancer

  • September 21 2019 10:24:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Neslican Tay, a 20-year-old known on social media for her fight against cancer, passed away late on Sept. 20 in a private hospital in Istanbul where she was being treated since Sept. 15.

A student at Istanbul's Bahçeşehir University, Tay who won hearts with her struggle against cancer had beaten the war three times before.

Tay who inspired cancer patients and won the love of millions with her social media videos and speeches had her left leg amputated in 2018.

She was diagnosed with a kind of tumor known as “malignant mesenchymal tumor with extensive involvement."

“Due to the multiple organ failure that developed during her treatment at the intensive care unit, we lost her at 21.20 today [Friday]. We wish God's mercy on her and patience to all who loved her,” said Gazi Yiğitbaşı, head of Medipol Hospital in Istanbul.

İbrahim Kalın, Turkey's presidential spokesman, conveyed his condolences on Twitter, and wrote: "You are gone but you left goodness, determination and hope."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted: "Your struggle and resistance set an example to all of us, your joy of life gave hope to everyone."

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, opposition İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, among with many Turkish celebrities, also conveyed their condolences for Tay.

"Your struggle, your hope and your beautiful smile will never be forgotten," Turkish sports club Beşiktaş wrote on Twitter.

Besides Beşiştaş, also Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe clubs conveyed condolences on Twitter.

“We will remember our student Neslican Tay with her smiling face and the spirit of life that inspires everyone with her great struggle. May God make your place a paradise,” Bahçeşehir University said on Twitter.

