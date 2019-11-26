2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered on Nov. 25 to Turkish security forces, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

In a written statement, the ministry said that the terrorists gave their M-16 gun and walkie talkie to Turkish gendarmes.

The terrorists came from Syria’s Ayn al-Arab and surrendered to border units in Turkey’s southeastern city of Sanliurfa.

The ministry noted that following domestic and external anti-terror operations, fault lines have emerged within the PKK/PYD terror group.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring, to eliminate the terrorist PKK/YPG from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants PKK/YPG terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.