  • January 13 2020 12:45:23

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
1917 marches to box-office victory in N America

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dean-Charles Chapman, left, and George MacKay in a scene from "1917," directed by Sam Mendes. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures via AP)

Universal's war drama "1917" took command of the North American box office this weekend, riding its Golden Globes success to earn an estimated $36.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Jan. 12.    

The film's unexpectedly strong showing was timely, with Oscar nominations set to be announced on Jan. 13. It won Golden Globes -- often a predictor of Oscar success -- for both best drama and best director (Sam Mendes) on Jan. 5.    

"1917," filmed as if in one long, continuous shot -- one critic called it a "protean display of virtuoso filmmaking" -- flourished despite a lack of A-list stars. The central characters, two British lance corporals on a desperate mission, are played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman; Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch have minor roles.    

Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," fell to second place after a month in first with a take of $15.1 million. The finale of the nine-film "Skywalker Saga" has now taken in a global total just shy of $1 billion.    

In third, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony's action sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level," which earned $14 million for third place in the Friday-through-Sunday period. It stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart.    

Tied for fourth place were Paramount's new release "Like a Boss" and Warner Bros. drama "Just Mercy," each with $10 million.    

"Like a Boss" stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the story of two friends whose small beauty company is targeted by an industry titan.     

"Just Mercy," with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, is based on the true story of a black man on death row in Alabama who appeals his wrongful conviction for the murder of a white woman.    

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Little Women" ($7.7 million), "Underwater" ($7 million), "Frozen II" ($5.8 million), "Knives Out" ($5.7 million), "Spies in Disguise" ($5.1 million) 

