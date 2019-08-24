18th anniversary of ruling AKP marked in reception

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development AKP has taken a giant leap in establishing democracy and building the country’s economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 23.

"We see service to justice and the nation as our only duty," Erdoğan said, speaking at a reception in Ankara to mark the 18th anniversary of the party’s foundation.

He stressed that the party is determined to continue serving the country.

"Our greatest strength is our belief in our cause and our human capital," he said.

Erdoğan said the party’s 18-year history as well as his 17 years in power had passed not only with the carrying out of duties but also with fighting against different forces.

Compared to the past, it is much more difficult and costly to "set a trap" and "play games" against Turkey, he said, hailing the country's current level of democracy, economy, diplomacy, security and self-confidence.

Erdoğan said the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would continue to work together.

"We will endeavor to keep the People's Alliance alive and upright," he said.

The ruling party and MHP formed the People's Alliance ahead of the 2018 general elections.

ErdoĞan said the two parties have successfully maintained the alliance, which was built by the Turkish nation on the streets during the night of the July 15 deadly coup attempt and has gone through the popular vote,

elections and thwarted the traps set up against the country.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Speaking at another event, Turkey has shown the door to three mayors who served terrorists rather than the people, Erdoğan said.

“If they leave the families of our martyrs outside the municipality office, and serve terrorists rather than people, we will also show them the door,” he said at the event in the capital Ankara on Aug. 23.

Earlier this week, mayors of the cities of Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van were suspended. They are facing terrorism charges.

Turkey has almost eliminated the terror threats within the borders, Erdoğan said.

Also, he said, the country has broken the western wing of the terror corridor along the country's border.

"Turkey will put an end to the big game after breaking the eastern wing of this terror corridor following the ongoing negotiations," he said.

Erdoğan said earlier on Aug. 23 he discussed over the phone these issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, adding that he will also discuss these with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.