13.5 tons of illegally hunted mussels seized in Turkey

  • January 09 2020 14:59:44

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Some 13.5 tons (27,000 pounds) of illegally hunted mussels were seized in Istanbul on Jan. 9, authorities said.

The local authority for fisheries and aquaculture confiscated the mussels -- forbidden to be hunt in the Marmara Sea -- in 500 gunny sacks in a truck parking lot in the port district of Tuzla upon a tip.

The driver was fined with 5,000 Turkish liras (around $850).

Separately, the authorities also seized the same mussel species in 50 gunny sacks in another truck.

Authorities said the mussels without proper transport certificate will be returned back to the sea.

The driver also received a similar penalty.

