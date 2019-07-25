127 top scientists to work in Turkish laboratories

  • July 25 2019 09:45:00

127 top scientists to work in Turkish laboratories

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
127 top scientists to work in Turkish laboratories

As many as 127 scientists from 21 countries will conduct research in Turkish laboratories as part of an international fellowship program for outstanding research, Turkey's Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on July 24.

While 98 scientists are Turkish expatriates, the rest are from the U.S., the U.K., and Germany.

Last November, Turkey had announced the fellowship program to attract top-level researchers to the country.

Addressing an event at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TÜBİTAK) in Ankara, Varank said the researchers were chosen among 243 applicants, belonging to 100 global universities and top public and private sector institutions.

He said the selected researchers have worked in leading international companies like Amazon, Apple, Bosch, Siemens and research agencies including CERN, CNRS and the Max Planck Institute.

The minister said last March many researchers from world famous academic institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Oxford, Cambridge, the Imperial College, and Yale applied for another Turkish program.

Varank pointed out that the program was being conducted in coordination with the TÜBİTAK which has supported 236,000 scientists since 2002.

"The interest and applications to the program show the trust towards Turkey," said Varank.

Out of 127 selected scientists, 108 will work in public and foundation universities, 11 in private sector institutions, seven in research programs, and one in a public institute.

The selection criteria for the program included work experience in one of the top 100 universities of the world, scientific studies with the highest number of references, and participation in high-level scientific studies and prestigious research centers abroad, he added.

The program aims to support and attract qualified researchers with leading scientific and technological achievements to contribute to strategic areas valuable to Turkey.

Turkey, TÜBİTAK, scientists

MOST POPULAR

  1. Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

    Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

  2. 96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated

    96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated

  3. UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

    UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

  4. Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM

    Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM

  5. Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release

    Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release
Recommended
Endangered baby sea turtles hatch at Turkish beach

Endangered baby sea turtles hatch at Turkish beach

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources

Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources
Düzce province declared disaster-prone

Düzce province declared disaster-prone

Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

Belarusian diplomat shot over dispute: Turkish FM

Unregistered Syrians sent back to camps in Turkey: Interior minister

Unregistered Syrians sent back to camps in Turkey: Interior minister
Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM

Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM
WORLD N Korea test fires short-range missiles, casts doubt on nuclear talks

N Korea test fires short-range missiles, casts doubt on nuclear talks

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on from its east coast, a South Korean official said, its first missile tests since leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to revive stalled denuclearization talks.
ECONOMY Turkey needs higher productivity for continual growth: World Bank

Turkey needs higher productivity for continual growth: World Bank

Sustaining growth and improvements in living standards in Turkey will require higher productivity, the World Bank said on July 24.
SPORTS Loves labor lost as ninth NBA player shuns World Cup

Love's labor lost as ninth NBA player shuns World Cup     

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has become the ninth NBA standout to say he won't try to play for the United States at the upcoming Basketball World Cup in China, The Athletic website reported on July 24.