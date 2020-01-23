12 injured as protesters, police clash in Lebanon

BEIRUT - Anadolu Agency

At least 12 protesters were injured on Jan. 22 in Lebanon's capital Beirut after a clash with security forces near the parliament building.

The protesters were demonstrating against the new Hassan Diab's government that was formed with the support of Hezbollah and its political allies.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the protesters and the demonstrators responded by pelting stones.

The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter that 12 people were injured and referred to hospitals, while 40 others were affected by tear gasses.

At least 114 people were injured in Beirut on Jan. 20 and 220 others were wounded on Saturday after security forces and protesters clashed outside the parliament building.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to the Finance Ministry.