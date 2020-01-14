10 missing after road collapses in China

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 10 people are missing in China after a road collapsed in the country's central region, local media reported on Jan. 14

Authorities in Qinghai Province told state-run Xinhua news that 15 people were injured when the incident occurred late on Jan. 13 in the provincial capital Xining.

Rescue operations are still underway to locate the missing persons.

The report said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m., when a public bus fell into the hole.

It added that the street that collapsed saw heavy traffic on daily basis.