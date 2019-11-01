21 suspects detained over terror ties

  • November 01 2019 12:08:00

21 suspects detained over terror ties

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
21 suspects detained over terror ties

Turkish police on Nov.1 detained 10 alleged members of FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, as part of an investigation into terror group's infiltrating the command of the naval forces.

The arrests came after prosecutors in Ankara, the Turkish capital, issued arrest warrants for 12 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects for using ByLock, the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, and for having communication through payphone with other members of the organization, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the suspects were retired, dismissed, suspended, and on active-duty soldiers.

The arrests were made in various provinces including Ankara, and operations continue to arrest the remaining two other suspects.

Meanwhile, some 11 suspects, including high-level targets, were detained on Nov. 1 in central Turkey over links to the ISIL terror group, according to a security source.

As part of efforts against ISIL, security teams conducted simultaneous operations at various addresses in the Çankırı province, said the source.

An individual accused of being an aide to the terror group's late ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi -- killed in a U.S. operation last weekend -- was among the suspects.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  3. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  4. Ancient temple found in Mardin

    Ancient temple found in Mardin

  5. What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?

    What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?
Recommended
115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report

115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report
Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall
Turkey, Russia start joint ground patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia start joint ground patrols in northern Syria
Turkish court dismisses case against ex-military chief

Turkish court dismisses case against ex-military chief
Afyonkarahisar enters UNESCO list with renowned cuisine

Afyonkarahisar enters UNESCO list with renowned cuisine
Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP

Turkish court orders release of ex-opposition MP
WORLD Bolivias president urges rival to accept poll results

Bolivia's president urges rival to accept poll results

'We ask them to present evidence of electoral fraud, but so far no one has done it,' says Evo Morales
ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation