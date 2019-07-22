1 ton of drugs seized in Turkey’s Batman

  • July 22 2019 11:54:38

BATMAN
One ton of cannabis was found in the pipes of a lorry truck which was stopped by police in the southeastern province of Batman, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on July 22.

The seizure came after a tip was given to the provincial narcotic crime police, leading the authorities to initiate an operation.

As part of the operation, a lorry was stopped at the entrance of the Batman province.

The narcotic dog named “Maya” searched the lorry and uncovered one ton of cannabis in the plastic pipes of the lorry.

The driver of the lorry only known by the initials A.Y. was then taken detained by the police. The procedures involving the suspect are still undergoing at the police station, the agency said.

Turkey has in recent years expanded its anti-narcotics activities following a rise in drug use and deaths caused by synthetic marijuana consumption.

Turkey is on the so-called Balkan Route of drugs trafficking which is used to supply the West with drugs from Asia and the Middle East.

Turkish authorities say that drug trafficking is one of the main financing sources for terrorist groups.

