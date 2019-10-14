1 child dead as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey

  • October 14 2019 10:40:31

1 child dead as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency
1 child dead as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey

A rubber boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of western Turkey on Oct. 14, leaving one child dead and another missing, security sources said.

The Turkish coastguard rescued 33 of 35 migrants after the boat sank off the Ayvalık district of western Balıkesir province due to unknown causes, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Rescue operations are underway for the missing baby, the sources said.

The migrants were illegally attempting to cross to Europe over the Aegean Sea.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The illegal migration trend gained momentum with the unrest in the Middle East, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

    Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

  2. Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

    Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

  3. City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

    City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

  4. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  5. Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds

    Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds
Recommended
Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight

Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight
Turkey ‘can expand its role to eradicate global hunger’

Turkey ‘can expand its role to eradicate global hunger’
550 terrorists neutralized in Syria op: Defense Ministry

550 terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria op: Defense Ministry
City center of Syrias Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK
Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op
Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds

Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds
WORLD Ecuador govt, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuador gov't, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuadorian government and protestors led by indigenous organizations on Oct. 13 reached a deal to cancel an International Monetary Fund (IMF) package, according to media reports
ECONOMY Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkey's industrial production dropped 3.6% year-on-year in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.