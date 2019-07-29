$2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

  • July 29 2019 15:22:00

$2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

ANKARA
$2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

The Industry and Technology Ministry issued incentive certificates for 501 investment projects in May.

Those projects foresee a total of 13.6 billion Turkish Liras (some $2.4 billion) worth of fixed capital investment.

When materialized, the investments will add some 20,000 additional jobs.  Meanwhile, the ministry canceled 30 incentive certificates for 11.9 billion liras worth of planned investments.

Last year, 5,914 companies received investment incentive certificates versus 7,478 certificates issued in the previous year.

Some 333 of those entities that received investment incentives were firms with foreign capital.

Companies operating in the manufacturing industry had the largest share in investment incentives as a total of 3,250 incentive certificates were issues for manufacturing firms, followed by service-providing companies with 1,598 certificates.

The government issued 619 certificates to the energy companies and another 281 certificates to agriculture firms.

In the new economic program, released in September, the government forecast that the private sector’s fixed capital investments would increase 2 percent this year.

The pace of private investments would pick up to 5.8 percent in 2020 and further to 6.9 percent in 2021, according to the program.

Business, Turkey, incentive

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  2. Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

    Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

  3. What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

    What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

  4. Turkish army’s transition continues with recent law draft system: Expert

    Turkish army’s transition continues with recent law draft system: Expert

  5. PKK’s Syrian offshoot recruits minors: UN

    PKK’s Syrian offshoot recruits minors: UN
Recommended
Turkish company reaches 6M automobiles production

Turkish company reaches 6M automobiles production

Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey
Turkey eyes to sign free trade agreement with Thailand

Turkey eyes to sign free trade agreement with Thailand

Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer
Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister
Turkish armored vehicle Hızır scores first exports

Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports
WORLD Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Hong Kong police clashed with thousands of protesters on July 28, as they sought to defend China's main representative office from crowds seething over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.
ECONOMY $2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

$2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

The Industry and Technology Ministry issued incentive certificates for 501 investment projects in May.
SPORTS Youthful Bernal lifts Colombian cycling to new heights

Youthful Bernal lifts Colombian cycling to new heights

Egan Bernal grew up at altitude and won the Tour de France on the highest slopes, but he learned to ride in the foggy forests around his home town.